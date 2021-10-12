Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.