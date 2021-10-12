Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

