Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

