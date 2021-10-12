Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.