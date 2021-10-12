Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.