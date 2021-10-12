Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.07.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.