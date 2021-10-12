Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 606,497 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Baker Hughes worth $299,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

