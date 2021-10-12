Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $258,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

