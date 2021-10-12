Axa S.A. Has $14.87 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,878,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,070,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 408.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

