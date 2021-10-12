Axa S.A. Has $14.31 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of BlackLine worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,918 shares of company stock worth $24,460,615. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

