Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 192,300 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

