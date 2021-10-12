ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $239,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 31.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

NYSE FMC opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

