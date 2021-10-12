ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Fortive by 87.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

