Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $409.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.85 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.