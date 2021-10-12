Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $1,835,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

