Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $1,996,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

