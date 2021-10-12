Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 75,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 162.3% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

