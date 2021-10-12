Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.90 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

