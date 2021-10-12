Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 23,475 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 108.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

