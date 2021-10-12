Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 127,429 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

