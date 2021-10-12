Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.45. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $217.02 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

