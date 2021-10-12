ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

