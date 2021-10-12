Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Zendesk worth $48,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

