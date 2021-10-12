Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Credit Agricole cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,483 ($71.64) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £39.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,680.74.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

