Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 91,101 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atotech were worth $59,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $26,404,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

ATC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.