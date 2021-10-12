5,781 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.51. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

