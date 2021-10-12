Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

