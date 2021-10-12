Profund Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

