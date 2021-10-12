Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

