Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

