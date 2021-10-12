Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.79% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $61,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BNL opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.