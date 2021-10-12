Bailard Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

