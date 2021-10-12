Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

