Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 165.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

