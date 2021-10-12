S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings per share of $3.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.49 on Friday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

