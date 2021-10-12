Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

