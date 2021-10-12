Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,548 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

