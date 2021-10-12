Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -174.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 122,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

