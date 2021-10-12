Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $51,548,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

