Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $45,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

