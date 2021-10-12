Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.87% of Selective Insurance Group worth $42,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

