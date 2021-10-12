ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.