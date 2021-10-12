5,888 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

