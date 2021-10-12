Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $242,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $133,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

