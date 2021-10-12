Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,419 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,707,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

