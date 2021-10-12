Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

