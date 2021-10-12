Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,196,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $382,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

