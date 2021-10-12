Fmr LLC Sells 2,646,598 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $396,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.