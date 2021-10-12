Fmr LLC Has $388.95 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 204,121 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.36% of BHP Group worth $388,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

