Fmr LLC Has $376.71 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $376,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

