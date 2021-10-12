Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 227.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $371,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

